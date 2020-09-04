Hydro crews restore power after 2 power outages in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Hydro says they have restored power to all affected customers after two outages on Friday morning.

The hydro company said the boundaries for the first area were from St. Clair Avenue West south to The Queensway and from Jane Street east to Dufferin Street.

The second area was a smaller pocket from St. Clair Avenue West south to Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road east to Bathurst Street.

The outage affected roughly 10,000 customers in total.

A spokesperson for Toronto Hydro said the cause of the outage was due to a squirrel hitting a live wire.

Outage update: together with @HydroOne, we've restored power to all customers affected by this morning’s outage. If you’re still without power, please report directly to 416-542-8000 (press 1). Thank you all for your patience. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) September 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The boundaries are in & around the area of St. Clair Ave W south to the Queensway & Jane St east to Dufferin St. The outage is affecting a second pocket as well: St. Clair Ave W south to Dupont St and Dovercourt Rd east to Bathurst St. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) September 4, 2020