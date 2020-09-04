Menu

Canada

Hydro crews restore power after 2 power outages in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
File photo of Toronto Hydro logo.
File photo of Toronto Hydro logo. The Canadian Press /Stephen C. Host/File

Toronto Hydro says they have restored power to all affected customers after two outages on Friday morning.

The hydro company said the boundaries for the first area were from St. Clair Avenue West south to The Queensway and from Jane Street east to Dufferin Street.

The second area was a smaller pocket from St. Clair Avenue West south to Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road east to Bathurst Street.

The outage affected roughly 10,000 customers in total.

A spokesperson for Toronto Hydro said the cause of the outage was due to a squirrel hitting a live wire.

