Stranger in minivan allegedly offered teen girl candy: London police

London police have released suspect and vehicle descriptions in connection with an incident late Tuesday afternoon in the Wortley Village area.

According to police, a teenage girl was walking in the area of Edward Street and Elmwood Avenue just before 6 p.m. Tuesday when a light grey older style minivan stopped beside her and the man driving ask her if she wanted some candy.

The girl did not respond and the man drove away, police say, though the vehicle may have been spotted again in the area of Edward Street and Tecumseh Avenue and then heading east from there.

Police say the girl notified her parents who then reached out to them.

The suspect is described by police as a white man with a deep voice, between the age of 30 and 40, with a slim build and dark hair cut shorter on the sides and back and longer on the top. He was reportedly missing some front teeth and may have had tattoos on his arms. Police say he was wearing a t-shirt and had a black face mask hanging from his chin.

The area was searched by police “with negative results” but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are also using the opportunity to remind parents and guardians to “talk to their children about suspicious people and vehicles.”

