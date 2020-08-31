Manitoba man killed in rural off-road accident, say RCMP

A 45-year-old Wawanesa man is dead after an accident involving an off-road vehicle Friday night.
Blue Hills RCMP said they were called about an off-road collision on a rural properly northeast of the community around 9 p.m. Friday, where they found a man who had fallen off his quad while making a turn.
The man, who police say was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries Sunday.
RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.
