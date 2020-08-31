Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba man killed in rural off-road accident, say RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 5:01 pm
RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office continue to investigate.
RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office continue to investigate. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 45-year-old Wawanesa man is dead after an accident involving an off-road vehicle Friday night.

Blue Hills RCMP said they were called about an off-road collision on a rural properly northeast of the community around 9 p.m. Friday, where they found a man who had fallen off his quad while making a turn.

Read more: Winnipeg woman dies in quad crash

The man, who police say was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries Sunday.

Trending Stories

RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

Manitoba teenager severely injured in Asessippi Ski Resort accident
Manitoba teenager severely injured in Asessippi Ski Resort accident
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPRCMP ManitobaOff-RoadWawanesablue hills rcmpoff-road accidentvehcile accidentvehcile fatality
Flyers
More weekly flyers