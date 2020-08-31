Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Feds face growing frustration over Trudeau’s promise to help Hong Kong

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2020 4:43 pm
Hong Kong activists tell parliamentary committee why Canada should care about Hong Kong
WATCH: Hong Kong activists tell parliamentary committee why Canada should care about Hong Kong

The federal Liberal government is facing increasingly frustrated and worried calls to help people leave Hong Kong for Canada as China continues to crack down on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.

The growing exasperation follows Ottawa’s suspension of an extradition treaty with Hong Kong in early July after China passed a security law that put Hong Kong under tighter control from Beijing.

Read more: Hong Kong condemns U.S. decision to suspend extradition, tax treaties

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the measure and asserted at the time that the federal government was looking at a variety of other responses as well, including on immigration.

The hope for activists, human-rights groups and others at the time was that the government would make it easier for people in Hong Kong to move to Canada, particularly those who already have family here or who have job skills.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Conservative MP ‘breaks’ Hong Kong’s new national security law
Conservative MP ‘breaks’ Hong Kong’s new national security law

But the government has yet to make any decision two months later despite Chinese authorities’ having conducted several waves of arrests as part of a crackdown on pro-democracy activists and media.

The government says it is still examining its options, but some in Canada say the time to act is now before Chinese authorities make it impossible for people to leave.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauChinaHong KongCarrie LamCanada ChinaChina Canadahong kong security lawHong Kong security billHong Kong Extradition Treaty
Flyers
More weekly flyers