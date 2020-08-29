Menu

World

At least 17 dead after restaurant collapses in China

By Staff The Associated Press
Rescuers search for victims in the aftermath of the collapse of a two-story restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. More than a dozen were killed after the restaurant collapse during a gathering.
Rescuers search for victims in the aftermath of the collapse of a two-story restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. More than a dozen were killed after the restaurant collapse during a gathering. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Seventeen people were killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed during a gathering Saturday morning, state media said.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the accident, including seven in serious condition.

Read more: Powerful earthquake in Philippines kills 1, damages coronavirus quarantine centre

The restaurant was in Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometers southwest of Beijing.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of rescue workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped people in a daylong operation.

Video posted by Chine Central Television showed them hefting heavy pieces of concrete. At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn’t fall.

