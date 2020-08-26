Menu

Canada

Coronavirus disability payment cost pegged at $792M, says budget watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2020 11:02 am
Recognizing the unique challenges COVID-19 presents to people with disabilities
It is National AccessAbility Week - a time to celebrate people of all different abilities as well as to recognize the unique challenges they may face, which this year, have been made more acute because of COVID-19. We talk about some of those challenges with Joshua Myers of the BC Centre for Ability and Maureen DeLandreville with the Disability Foundation.

The parliamentary budget office says a one-time payment to people with disabilities this fall will cost the federal treasury $792 million.

The majority of that amount will go to about 1.67 million people in payments of up to $600, which the Liberals say are aimed at offsetting any extra costs linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total cost should hit federal books this year, but the budget office warns there may be potential fiscal impacts in subsequent years.

READ MORE: COVID-19 disability benefit, even if approved, would ‘miss all kinds of people’

The first legislative push to provide the special payments failed in June when the minority Liberal government couldn’t gain opposition support for a wider spending bill.

A few weeks later, a compromise was struck whereby the Liberals expanded eligibility for the payments to also include veterans.

Payments will max out at $600, drop to $300 for any recipients who receive old age security benefits, and fall to $100 for low-income seniors who receive OAS and the guaranteed income supplement.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
