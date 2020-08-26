Menu

Crime

Port Hope police investigating case of animal cruelty after cat’s claws removed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 9:34 am
Port Hope Police are investigating an incident of animal cruelty involving a cat.
Police in Port Hope are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a cat was found with its claws removed.

According to police, on Aug. 18 a resident in the Stanley Drive area reported her cat had been injured.

Police say the cat was roaming the neighbourhood and when it returned home, the owner discovered the cat’s paws were bloody.

Read more: 1 charged with animal cruelty after 27 dogs seized from camping trailer in Lindsay, police say

A veterinarian confirmed the cat’s claws had been removed by someone. The cat was treated and released to the owner.

“This is the second time this cat has returned home injured,” police stated on Wednesday.

Anyone who may have information in this matter is asked to contact police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142, email phps@phps.on.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

