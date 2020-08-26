Port Hope police investigating case of animal cruelty after cat’s claws removed

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Hope are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a cat was found with its claws removed.

According to police, on Aug. 18 a resident in the Stanley Drive area reported her cat had been injured.

Police say the cat was roaming the neighbourhood and when it returned home, the owner discovered the cat’s paws were bloody.

A veterinarian confirmed the cat’s claws had been removed by someone. The cat was treated and released to the owner.

“This is the second time this cat has returned home injured,” police stated on Wednesday.

Anyone who may have information in this matter is asked to contact police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142, email phps@phps.on.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

