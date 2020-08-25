Non-profit organization creating billboards for missing Saskatchewan people

Send this page to someone via email

Non-profit organization Kokums and Mochums Against Drugs and Alcohol helps people with different social issues, often related to addictions.

Public relations coordinator Debbie Thomas wants to help families of missing people in Saskatchewan.

“Although there was the (National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls), the families are getting frustrated that there isn’t an action-oriented strategic plan in place,” Thomas said.

Read more: Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations working on suicide prevention bill

Thomas has been working with Happy Charles‘ family since 2017. The mother was last seen in Prince Albert, Sask., and there haven’t been many tips leading to her whereabouts.

Thomas noticed there wasn’t much awareness about missing people in Canada while they were searching for Charles.

Story continues below advertisement

Funded by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Commemoration Fund, a billboard of Charles will stand in Prince Albert.

The billboard will stand across the street from the Victoria hospital in Prince Albert. Courtesy: Debbie Thomas

“The family believes that their mother’s billboard standing publicly can provide some more answers, some more tips and in a way it kind of helps them feel like their voice is being heard,” Thomas said.

“It’ll be a continuous reminder that this person is still missing and family is still looking for her.”

Happy Charles’ billboard will be unveiled following an awareness walk on Sept. 11.

Thomas said through donations, grants and sponsors, she hopes to create more billboards of other missing people across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Missing 4-year-old Saskatoon girl found, Amber Alert cancelled Missing 4-year-old Saskatoon girl found, Amber Alert cancelled