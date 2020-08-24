Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest parade cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest parade has been cancelled and several other events surrounding the festival have been postponed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday morning.

The annual parade, which travels from downtown Kitchener to Uptown Waterloo, is usually held on the Monday of Thanksgiving weekend and attracts 150,000 people.

Organizers said of the Miss Oktoberfest Gala Ball, A Blooming Affair Fashion Show, the KWO 5K Fun Run and the Women of the Year awards have also been postponed.

A spokesperson for the festival told Global News it is uncertain what will happen with the festhallen.

“Each festhallen location will be making their own decisions about how / when to open,” Laurie Davison said in an email. “At the moment we know that a few of them are planning to offer authentic Oktoberfest food for take-out orders. “

She says to check their websites to see how their plans for Oktoberfest develop.

There are several other changes to the itinerary that celebrants should be aware of.

This year’s festival will run over three weekends, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 12, which is two weeks earlier than normal with hopes of taking advantage of better weather as local restaurants will be offering Micro-FESThallens with live Oktoberfest entertainment and Bavarian-themed food specials and beer pairings.

Davison says you will be able to find a list of participating restaurants on K-W Oktoberfest’s website soon.

The opening ceremonies will be moved to the Waterloo International Airport on Sept. 25 with mayors of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo as well as regional chair Karen Redman being involved.

In addition, some events will also be livestreamed and a limited number of Oktoberfest-in-a-Box kits will be available for purchase.

“If the past five months have shown us anything, it’s that our community continues to find innovative ways to come together safely,” said festival president Tim Beckett. “With that spirit in mind, Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest was determined to move forward to find a safe way to continue the tradition.

“This format allows people to decide how to join the festivities safely — either in a restaurant or gathered at home — with those close to you. It’s like the Super Bowl, but with really good polka music.”