Propeller injures girl, 10, in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean boating accident

Doctors believe they will be able to save the legs of a 10-year-old girl involved in a boating accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon on a body of water in Hébertville in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean.

The girl and three other children were on a tube pulled by a boat on Grand Lac Sec when emergency services were called at around 3 p.m.

It’s believed the driver of the motorboat was making circles on the water, thus creating waves when the accident occurred.

“The driver, a woman in her 30s, allegedly fell into the water for some unknown reason. The 10-year-old’s legs were subsequently injured by the propeller of the engine. She suffered serious injuries to her legs,” Anik Lamirande, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, said in an interview.

Lamirande said the adult and the children were able to get to the dock where they were taken care of by ambulance attendants.

No one else suffered serious injuries.

“The young girl was transported to the hospital; her life is not in danger. The investigation is continuing to clarify the circumstances, but alcohol would not be involved,” said the spokesperson for the SQ.