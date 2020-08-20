B.C. IIO investigating death of Penticton senior

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a Penticton, B.C., senior is being looked into by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

According to the IIO, an elderly woman was found dead in her Burnaby Avenue home on July 31 at approximately 11 a.m.

Fifteen hours earlier, though, Penticton RCMP officers had attended the home following a call from concerned bystanders who saw the woman outside her home.

Police say they responded to the call on July 30, with officers speaking to the woman around 8 p.m., before departing.

The IIO said it will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and how she died.

The IIO is also asking witnesses to contact them at 1-855-446-8477 or online here.

1:56 Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers