Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Investigations

B.C. IIO investigating death of Penticton senior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 8:09 pm
According to the IIO, an elderly woman was found dead in her Burnaby Avenue home on July 31st at approximately 11 a.m.
According to the IIO, an elderly woman was found dead in her Burnaby Avenue home on July 31st at approximately 11 a.m. Independent Investigations Office

The death of a Penticton, B.C., senior is being looked into by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

According to the IIO, an elderly woman was found dead in her Burnaby Avenue home on July 31 at approximately 11 a.m.

Fifteen hours earlier, though, Penticton RCMP officers had attended the home following a call from concerned bystanders who saw the woman outside her home.

Read more: Pre-existing medical condition cause of man’s death following arrest by police: B.C. IIO

Police say they responded to the call on July 30, with officers speaking to the woman around 8 p.m., before departing.

The IIO said it will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and how she died.

The IIO is also asking witnesses to contact them at 1-855-446-8477 or online here.

Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers
Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanaganpentictonDeathsouth okanaganIIOpenticton rcmpIndependent Investigations OfficeBC IIOdeath of senior
Flyers
More weekly flyers