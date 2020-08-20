Man charged with 1st-degree murder after 15-year-old killed in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after human remains were found in a forested area near John D’Or Prairie, Alta. on July 15.

Police began their investigation on July 12 after a person found clothing on a road. Further investigation led officers to find human remains which were later identified as missing teen, 15-year-old Roderica Ribbonleg of Little Red River Cree Nation.

Ribbonleg was last seen in the community on July 5.

On Aug. 19, Jason Alec Tallcree was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Tallcree remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in High Level Provincial Court on Aug. 24.

The investigation into the death is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Vermilion RCMP at 780-927-3258.

RCMP confirmed Tallcree was also arrested and charged in 2014, after his common-law wife’s remains were found in the woods near their home.

Tallcree was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains. In 2015, those charges were stayed and Tallcree was released.