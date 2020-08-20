Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

London, Ont., extends free 2-hour core-area parking until Sept. 30

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted August 20, 2020 4:15 pm
A parking metre in downtown London, Ont., June 14, 2017.
A parking metre in downtown London, Ont., June 14, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A city initiative offering two-hours of free parking in London’s downtown core and Old East Village, aimed at helping local businesses through the coronavirus pandemic and construction season, is being extended another month following positive reaction from members of the public.

The free parking pilot project, which began July 10, has been accessed more than 2,300 times through HonkMobile since being launched, prompting its extension until Sept. 30, city officials said Thursday.

As part of the initiative, motorists have been eligible to receive two hours of free parking every day at city-owned parking lots and on-street parking metres in the Downtown and Old East Village by using the code ‘B2B20’ on HonkMobile.

Read more: Liberals unveil $37B for CERB transition to new benefits, EI changes

“In less than two months, hundreds of Londoners have taken advantage of free parking to support local businesses and enjoy our city’s core,” Mayor Ed Holder said in a written statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In a time when supporting local matters most, we made the decision to extend this initiative until the end of September based on the success of the campaign thus far.”

At the same time, the city says enforcement of parking by-laws, eased due to the pandemic, will resume Friday.

The free parking initiative came the same month the London-St. Thomas region recorded a 10.5 per cent unemployment rate, an improvement from the 12.6 per cent high seen in June.

Canadian economy recovering after pandemic lockdown
Canadian economy recovering after pandemic lockdown
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19EconomyParkingLondon coronavirusCoronavirus LondonLondon COVID-19covid 19 londonDowntown LondonFree parkinglondon economycore area parking
Flyers
More weekly flyers