Ontario Power confirms donation of light-armoured vehicle to Peterborough police

Ontario Power Generation has come forward as the donor of a used light-armoured vehicle (LAV) to the Peterborough Police Service.

The donation of the vehicle in June came under some public scrutiny as the service was asked why such a vehicle was required. At the time, the donor requested anonymity, according to police chief Scott Gilbert.

Gilbert on Tuesday said the vehicle — an Oshkosh SandCat — was a pre-owned model from 2012 worth less than $30,000. He has regularly defended acceptance of the vehicle, stating it was another tool to be used for the safety and protection of police service members and the public.

He has repeatedly stressed the vehicle will only be used in “extraordinary circumstances” such as tactical calls or high-risk scenarios for its emergency response team.

On Wednesday, OPG released a statement to Global News, claiming they donated the vehicle.

“Wherever possible, OPG provides surplus vehicles and training equipment to communities adjacent to our facilities, or partners in our local emergency preparedness programs, for their use,” the statement reads. “In 2019, OPG began speaking with the Peterborough Police Service about this potential donation, in support of their safety and emergency response program.

“We offered the LAV to Peterborough Police Service because it is surplus to our needs.”

The vehicle has been undergoing renovations and has yet to be used.