Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Driver pulled from vehicle and assaulted north of Port Hope: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 5:13 pm
OPP say they're investigating an assault after a driver was reportedly removed from a vehicle north of Port Hope.
OPP say they're investigating an assault after a driver was reportedly removed from a vehicle north of Port Hope. Don Mitchell / Global News

Northumberland OPP are investigating the assault of a driver parked in a vehicle north of Port Hope.

Police say sometime between the hours of 9 p.m. on Aug. 11  and 7 a.m. on Aug. 12, a white four-door sedan was parked facing facing northbound on County Road 10 near the 7th Line between the communities of Welcome and Garden Hill in the Municipality of Port Hope.

Read more: Richmond Hill man charged, firearms seized following gunfire north of Port Hope: OPP

OPP say during that time period the driver of a sedan was pulled from a vehicle and assaulted.

Trending Stories

The victim’s condition was not released.

OPP are appealing to the public for witnesses of this incident. Anyone with information or may have dash camera footage is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP detachment at (905) 372- 5421 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
1 arrested after woman assaulted in Jackson Park in Peterborough: police
1 arrested after woman assaulted in Jackson Park in Peterborough: police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPort HopeNorthumberland OPPCar JackingGarden HillWelcome
Flyers
More weekly flyers