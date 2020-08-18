Driver pulled from vehicle and assaulted north of Port Hope: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating the assault of a driver parked in a vehicle north of Port Hope.

Police say sometime between the hours of 9 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 12, a white four-door sedan was parked facing facing northbound on County Road 10 near the 7th Line between the communities of Welcome and Garden Hill in the Municipality of Port Hope.

OPP say during that time period the driver of a sedan was pulled from a vehicle and assaulted.

The victim’s condition was not released.

OPP are appealing to the public for witnesses of this incident. Anyone with information or may have dash camera footage is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP detachment at (905) 372- 5421 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

