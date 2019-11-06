Laptops, tablets reported stolen in children’s rehab centre break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a break and enter at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children (RCC) on Notre Dame Avenue.

A spokesperson for the RCC told Global News that 10 electronic devices, including laptops and tablets, were stolen on July 30, after the centre had closed its doors for the day.

Read more: Police charge Steinbach man with multiple Winnipeg convenience store robberies

No patient information was on the stolen devices, and the centre has increased its security measures in light of the robbery.

Winnipeg police said the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and no arrests have been made.

0:21 Arrests made in Winkler firearms robbery Arrests made in Winkler firearms robbery

Story continues below advertisement