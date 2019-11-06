Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Laptops, tablets reported stolen in children’s rehab centre break-in

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 2:29 pm
Laptops were among the items stolen in a break-in on Notre Dame Avenue.
Laptops were among the items stolen in a break-in on Notre Dame Avenue. Global News / File

Winnipeg police are investigating a break and enter at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children (RCC) on Notre Dame Avenue.

A spokesperson for the RCC told Global News that 10 electronic devices, including laptops and tablets, were stolen on July 30, after the centre had closed its doors for the day.

Read more: Police charge Steinbach man with multiple Winnipeg convenience store robberies

No patient information was on the stolen devices, and the centre has increased its security measures in light of the robbery.

Trending Stories

Winnipeg police said the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and no arrests have been made.

Arrests made in Winkler firearms robbery
Arrests made in Winkler firearms robbery
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeBreak And EnterBreak InRehabilitation Centre For ChildrenStolen ElectronicsRCC
Flyers
More weekly flyers