Traffic

2 teenagers seriously injured following dirt bike collision in Ganaraska Forest: Durham police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 12:06 pm
Durham police say two teens were seriously injured following a dirt bike collision in the Ganaraska Forest near Clarington on Saturday.
Two teenagers suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision between dirt bikes on a trail in the Ganaraska Forest in Clarington on Saturday afternoon.

According to Durham Regional Police, around 3:15 p.m., East Division officers were flagged down by paramedics after two dirt bikes collided head-on near Boundary Road and Cold Springs Camp Road.

Police say a 14-year-old boy from Toronto was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with multiple serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man from Cobourg was transported to Lakeridge Health in Bowmanville with multiple serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Const. Beck of East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1627.

