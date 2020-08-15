London police investigate east-end shooting, 1 man taken to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London police are keeping an eye out for two suspects as they investigate a shooting that took place in the city’s east end early Saturday morning.

Officers say at around 5:50 a.m., police received a call for a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Dundas Street.

A man had suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, police say.

They searched the area, but did not find any firemarms.

No arrests have been made.

Both suspects are described as male with a medium build, around six-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they were both wearing grey sweat pants and grey hooded sweatshirts with the hood up.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2:10 Man shot dead outside apartment building in Scarborough Man shot dead outside apartment building in Scarborough