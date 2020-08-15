Menu

Canada

London police investigate east-end shooting, 1 man taken to hospital

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 6:05 pm
Police say both suspects were wearing grey sweat pants and grey hooded sweatshirts with the hood up.
Police say both suspects were wearing grey sweat pants and grey hooded sweatshirts with the hood up. kali9 / iStock

London police are keeping an eye out for two suspects as they investigate a shooting that took place in the city’s east end early Saturday morning.

Officers say at around 5:50 a.m., police received a call for a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Dundas Street.

A man had suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, police say.

They searched the area, but did not find any firemarms.

Read more: Toronto man charged in connection with shooting death of Bill Horrace in London, Ont.

No arrests have been made.

Both suspects are described as male with a medium build, around six-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Police say they were both wearing grey sweat pants and grey hooded sweatshirts with the hood up.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceShootingLondonInvestigationLondon PoliceSuspectsDundas StreetdundasShooting InvestigationLondon Shooting
