COVID-19: How non-urgent health services in Alberta are welcoming back patients in-person

Non-urgent medical services, including massage therapy and physiotherapy, are among the many businesses reopening during Phase 2 of Alberta’s economic relaunch plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After having to close in-person services earlier this year, Peak Physical Therapy, located in downtown Lethbridge, continued to help clients through a video-call platform.

Now the service has been able to reopen its doors, Peaks owner and registered physiotherapist Elizabeth Sutton said most clients have welcomed the reinstated in-person appointments with open arms.

However, some have chosen to continue receiving services from home.

“We definitely have some patients who would just prefer not to expose themselves to too many outside environments,” Sutton said. Tweet This

While she noted that receiving help from home is still an option, Sutton added that hands-on therapy is necessary for some clients.

In order to keep in-person clients safe from the spread of coronavirus, while also providing a much-needed service, therapists at Peak don medical gowns and gloves when close contact is necessary.

Everyone in the building must also be wearing a mask at all times, with the exception of clients partaking in cardiovascular exercise, Sutton said.

“Pain can stop you from doing the things you love to do, so in that respect, it’s definitely essential,” she said.

Unfortunately, not all clinics were able to use virtual methods. 4 Elements Massage Clinic was closed for around three months due to government restrictions amid the pandemic.

The clinic was able to resume services in mid-June and owner Kelly Cabrera says the response has been overwhelming, with clients accepting the new rules and precautions with grace.

“I think a lot of our clients were very very excited when they were able to come back in to see us,” Cabrera said. Tweet This

“They just couldn’t wait to continue the care that they were already receiving before.”

Cabera added the industry already has rigorous cleaning procedures and noted the clinic didn’t have too much trouble adapting to the new health protocols.

At Campbell Clinic South, manager Tim Neufeld says in-person doctor’s visits are becoming more common and the process is much smoother now that customers are getting more familiar with public health guidelines.

“In the beginning, it was quite hard because [public health guidelines] changed quite regularly,” Neufeld said. “Now, patients are becoming more aware of them.”

Neufeld added that throughout the pandemic doctors have been conducting over-the-phone appointments with patients — something that will continue to be common practice even after the pandemic.