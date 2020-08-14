Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Stretch of Guelph’s Gordon Street could be widened to add left-turning lane

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 2:53 pm
Changes could be coming to Gordon Street in Guelph's south end.
Changes could be coming to Gordon Street in Guelph's south end. City of Guelph

The City of Guelph says a left-turning lane in the centre of a stretch of Gordon Street would help improve the busy corridor through the south end.

A study of the area shows traffic volumes continue to increase, causing issues with left-turning vehicles blocking traffic.

Read more: Guelph’s fenced-in dog parks open, but council vote could close them

The proposed solution is to widen the road and add a two-way left-turn lane between Edinburgh and Lowes Road.

“(It) will significantly improve mobility and safety on Gordon Street,” said Steve Anderson, the city’s manager of transportation services.

Trending Stories

The city is also proposing a bus bypass lane going northbound at Gordon Street and Arkell Road so cars won’t get stuck behind stopped transit buses.

Story continues below advertisement

Another recommendation to come out of the study is to have off-street pathways for cyclists and pedestrians on both sides of Gordon Street between Landsdown Drive and Lowes Road.

The city said the study considered six alternatives and a “do nothing” option, but the two-way left-turn lane was the highest scored and most popular during community engagement.

The preliminary cost estimate is $4 million.

Read more: $12M for Guelph in 1st round of COVID-19 relief funding

The recommendations for Gordon Street will be discussed by city councillors during a meeting on Aug 24.

Residents can register to speak during the meeting or submit written comments by contacting the city clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 by 10 a.m. on Aug. 21.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphTrafficGuelph trafficGordon Street GuelphGordon Street constructionGordon Street Guelph trafficGordon Street traffic
Flyers
More weekly flyers