Stretch of Guelph’s Gordon Street could be widened to add left-turning lane

The City of Guelph says a left-turning lane in the centre of a stretch of Gordon Street would help improve the busy corridor through the south end.

A study of the area shows traffic volumes continue to increase, causing issues with left-turning vehicles blocking traffic.

The proposed solution is to widen the road and add a two-way left-turn lane between Edinburgh and Lowes Road.

“(It) will significantly improve mobility and safety on Gordon Street,” said Steve Anderson, the city’s manager of transportation services.

The city is also proposing a bus bypass lane going northbound at Gordon Street and Arkell Road so cars won’t get stuck behind stopped transit buses.

Another recommendation to come out of the study is to have off-street pathways for cyclists and pedestrians on both sides of Gordon Street between Landsdown Drive and Lowes Road.

The city said the study considered six alternatives and a “do nothing” option, but the two-way left-turn lane was the highest scored and most popular during community engagement.

The preliminary cost estimate is $4 million.

The recommendations for Gordon Street will be discussed by city councillors during a meeting on Aug 24.

Residents can register to speak during the meeting or submit written comments by contacting the city clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 by 10 a.m. on Aug. 21.