Canada

No injuries reported after vehicle strikes house on Grey Street, severs gas line

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 2:29 pm
Crews on Grey Street after a car struck a house and severed a gas line.
Crews on Grey Street after a car struck a house and severed a gas line. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

London police say no injuries were reported after a car struck a house on Grey Street Friday morning.

Fire crews say a gas line was severed and crews had to evacuate residents in the area.

They’ve since been allowed to return home.

According to Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald with the London Fire Department, the initial call came in at 6:15 a.m. Friday.

“It was at 383 Grey St. between Colborne and Waterloo (streets) where fire crews were sent to a report of a vehicle that had struck a house with a gas line severed,” Fitzgerald said.

“We contacted Enbridge (Gas) to try and get the gas line shut down, but in the meantime, monitored houses for gas levels.”

Jennifer Pratt and her son live next to the house that got struck. They had moved in the night prior.

Trending Stories

She says the incident was a frightening experience.

“I’m counting my blessings today that we’re not hurt, and we’re still alive,” Pratt said with tears in her eyes.

“I know how fatal gas leaks can be… I feel really lucky today.”

London police Sgt. Scott McCready was at the-scene of the gas leak.

“When I arrived on-scene, I could smell the gas,” he said.

He says no one is in custody, however, the car involved was originally reported as stolen. He says that is still under investigation.

“Fortunately, (the) gas was shut and there was no explosion, thankfully.”

Video shows aftermath of massive explosion that jolted a London, Ont. neighbourhood and forced the evacuation of 100 homes
Fitzgerald says it’s “bizarre” for this incident to occur exactly one year after the Old East Village (OEV) explosion where a car had struck a gas line and caused an explosion in London’s OEV neighbourhood on Aug. 14, 2019.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bodgan

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonEvacuationHouseGasCarFire DepartmentGas LeakLondon ONTGas LineOEVgrey street
