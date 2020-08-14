No injuries reported after vehicle strikes house on Grey Street, severs gas line

Send this page to someone via email

London police say no injuries were reported after a car struck a house on Grey Street Friday morning.

Fire crews say a gas line was severed and crews had to evacuate residents in the area.

They’ve since been allowed to return home.

According to Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald with the London Fire Department, the initial call came in at 6:15 a.m. Friday.

“It was at 383 Grey St. between Colborne and Waterloo (streets) where fire crews were sent to a report of a vehicle that had struck a house with a gas line severed,” Fitzgerald said.

“We contacted Enbridge (Gas) to try and get the gas line shut down, but in the meantime, monitored houses for gas levels.”

Crews remain on scene. @enbridgegas working to shut of gas to the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/J0wQzt0myH — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 14, 2020

Jennifer Pratt and her son live next to the house that got struck. They had moved in the night prior.

She says the incident was a frightening experience.

“I’m counting my blessings today that we’re not hurt, and we’re still alive,” Pratt said with tears in her eyes.

“I know how fatal gas leaks can be… I feel really lucky today.”

London police Sgt. Scott McCready was at the-scene of the gas leak.

“When I arrived on-scene, I could smell the gas,” he said.

He says no one is in custody, however, the car involved was originally reported as stolen. He says that is still under investigation.

“Fortunately, (the) gas was shut and there was no explosion, thankfully.”

Fitzgerald says it’s “bizarre” for this incident to occur exactly one year after the Old East Village (OEV) explosion where a car had struck a gas line and caused an explosion in London’s OEV neighbourhood on Aug. 14, 2019.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bodgan