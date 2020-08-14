Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Boy, 3, dies after being pulled from backyard swimming pool in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
A three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool south of Lindsay on Thursday night has died, according to OPP.
A three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool south of Lindsay on Thursday night has died, according to OPP. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A child who was pulled without vital signs from a backyard swimming pool in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night has died.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Friday morning confirmed to Global News that a three-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay following an incident at a home near the community of Janetville.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Chipmunk and Fleetwood roads, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

OPP at the scene told Global News that the child was reportedly in the water for five to 10 minutes before being discovered.

Trending Stories

Read more: St-Lazare family raises awareness about pool safety; Quebec sees spike in drownings

Police said firefighters and paramedics performed CPR before transporting the child to Ross Memorial Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP continue to investigate.

More to come.

Open House: Backyard pool safety
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayDrowningToddlerPoolSwimming PoolJanetvilleChild drowningBackyard Swimming Pool
Flyers
More weekly flyers