Boy, 3, dies after being pulled from backyard swimming pool in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A child who was pulled without vital signs from a backyard swimming pool in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night has died.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Friday morning confirmed to Global News that a three-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay following an incident at a home near the community of Janetville.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Chipmunk and Fleetwood roads, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

OPP at the scene told Global News that the child was reportedly in the water for five to 10 minutes before being discovered.

Police said firefighters and paramedics performed CPR before transporting the child to Ross Memorial Hospital.

OPP continue to investigate.

— More to come.