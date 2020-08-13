Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 12:21 pm
Nova Scotia health officials reported no new cases of coronavirus on Aug. 13.
Health officials are reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, and no active cases in the province.

On Wednesday, the QEII microbiology lab completed 509 tests for the virus.

To date, the province has had 67,310 negative test results and has confirmed 1,071 cases of COVID-19.

Boating industry booms as coronavirus restrictions ease in Nova Scotia

There have been 1,007 resolved cases and 64 deaths reported.

The province says cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Slow start to Nova Scotia's short-term rental registry as industry ravaged by COVID-19

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaHalifaxatlantic bubbleNew CasesActive Cases
