Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Health officials are reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, and no active cases in the province.

On Wednesday, the QEII microbiology lab completed 509 tests for the virus.

To date, the province has had 67,310 negative test results and has confirmed 1,071 cases of COVID-19.

There have been 1,007 resolved cases and 64 deaths reported.

The province says cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

