Cocaine seized during traffic stop in downtown Peterborough: OPP

A Peterborough woman faces drug possession and other charges following a traffic stop in downtown Peterborough early Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Hunter Street East.

OPP say officers determined the vehicle’s licence plates had been reported stolen and that the driver was prohibited from driving.

Police say they located and seized 63 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Angela McGann, 41, of Peterborough, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.

