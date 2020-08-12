Menu

Crime

Cocaine seized during traffic stop in downtown Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough County OPP arrested a woman in downtown Peterborough early Wednesday who was allegedly in possession of cocaine.
Peterborough County OPP arrested a woman in downtown Peterborough early Wednesday who was allegedly in possession of cocaine. File photo

A Peterborough woman faces drug possession and other charges following a traffic stop in downtown Peterborough early Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Hunter Street East.

Read more: 2 Cobourg women arrested after police seize meth, crack cocaine, magic mushrooms

OPP say officers determined the vehicle’s licence plates had been reported stolen and that the driver was prohibited from driving.

Police say they located and seized 63 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Angela McGann, 41, of Peterborough, was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.

