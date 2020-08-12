Cocaine seized during traffic stop in downtown Peterborough: OPP

A Peterborough woman faces drug possession and other charges following a traffic stop in downtown Peterborough early Wednesday.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Hunter Street East.
OPP say officers determined the vehicle’s licence plates had been reported stolen and that the driver was prohibited from driving.
Police say they located and seized 63 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.
Trending Stories
Angela McGann, 41, of Peterborough, was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.
Harm reduction advocates claim the coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in drug overdoses in Montreal
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments