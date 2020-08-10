Former N.S. teacher to be sentenced Tuesday for sex assaults dating back decades

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge will render sentence on Tuesday for a former teacher and hockey coach who pleaded guilty to 35 counts of sexually abusing boys in incidents dating back several decades.

Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Patrick McNutt entered the plea in June in relation to 34 victims who were abused during incidents in the 1970s and 1980s.

Only one of McNutt’s victims, whose names are protected by a publication ban, read a victim impact statement during a sentencing hearing today.

The man says he was assaulted as a 13-year-old at McNutt’s Halifax-area apartment in December 1978 – an incident he didn’t tell his family about until four years ago.

The victim says a week hasn’t gone by in the past 40 years when he hasn’t thought about what happened.

The Crown is asking for a 15-year sentence in the case, while the defence is recommending between three to five years.

McNutt pleaded guilty to 10 charges of sexual assault, 20 charges of indecent assault and five counts of gross indecency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.