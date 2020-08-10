2 Cobourg women arrested after police seize meth, crack cocaine, magic mushrooms

Send this page to someone via email

Two Cobourg, Ont., women were arrested last week as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the town.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of the investigation, officers on Aug. 5 executed a search warrant at a John Street residence. Police say investigators seized a quantity of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and Tylenol 3 laced with codeine along with $1,225 in cash, a weigh scale and a cellphone.

Police say the drugs have a street value of $800.

Two women were arrested at the scene.

Kayla Gibson, 24, was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Cobourg in September.

Karleigh Horsley, 22, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, failure to comply with an undertaking and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing on Aug. 6.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or leave an anonymous tip online.

