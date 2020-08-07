Okanagan weather: Mix of sun and clouds, then warming temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

A scorching weekend it won’t be in B.C.’s Southern Interior, but the weather will still be pleasant.

From Salmon Arm to Osoyoos, Environment Canada is calling for mostly sunny days Friday through Monday, with daytime highs averaging in the low-to-mid 20s, though some clouds are expected early on.

The regional exception is Revelstoke, as the national weather agency is calling for possible rainy periods on Friday and Saturday.

3:22 Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 6 Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 6

Below are the forecasts, according to Environment Canada.

Revelstoke:

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, 40 per cent chance of showers during day, 60 per cent at night. High 22, low 12.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers during day, but clearing skies at night. High 22, low 9.

Sunday: Sunny, high 22, low 10.

Monday: Sunny, high 26, low 11, with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers.

Salmon Arm:

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 23, low 13, with a 60 per cent chance of showers at night.

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 23, low 11.

Sunday: Sunny, high 25, low 13.

Monday: Sunny, high 28, low 13.

3:02 Edmonton weather forecast: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 Edmonton weather forecast: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

Vernon:

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 22, low 12, with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 23, low 11.

Sunday: Sunny, high 24, low 12.

Monday: Sunny, high 28, low 13.

Kelowna:

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 22, low 12, with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 23, low 11.

Sunday: Sunny, high 24, low 12.

Monday: Sunny, high 28, low 13.

2:24 Saskatchewan weather outlook: Aug. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook: Aug. 6

Penticton:

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 22, low 11, with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 26, low 11, with overnight cloudy periods.

Sunday: Sunny, high 24, low 12.

Monday: Sunny, high 28, low 13.

Osoyoos:

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 22, low 11, with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 26, low 11, with overnight cloudy periods.

Sunday: Sunny, high 24, low 12.

Monday: Sunny, high 28, low 13.

1:25 Global News Morning weather forecast: August 7, 2020 Global News Morning weather forecast: August 7, 2020