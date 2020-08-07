Niverville man wanted in connection with Manitoba storage locker full of stolen loot

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with over $20,000 in stolen property that was recovered from a storage locker.

Police said as part of an investigation, they searched the locker on Provincial Road 311, east of Niverville, Man., on July 10 and found a treasure trove of stolen items, including firearms, ammunition, bikes, sports equipment, tools and more.

Some of the items were connected to recent Niverville-area break and enters and other local thefts.

RCMP have charged the tenant of the storage locker, but are still trying to locate him. Cody Kehler, 27, of Niverville faces numerous charges for firearm offences, theft and possessing property obtained by crime.

Anyone who has information about Kehler’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate.

