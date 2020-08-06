Toronto’s interim police chief to hold 1st presser in new position

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s interim police chief will be holding his first press conference in his new role on Thursday.

James Ramer took over the role from Mark Saunders, who announced in resignation back in early June. Saunders held the position since April 2015 and was the first Black person to hold the title.

Ramer will be speaking to media at 10:30 a.m. His appointment comes at a time when tensions are high between police across North America and the Black community. Calls to defund the police and the need for better services in regard to mental health distress response have been mounting.

According to the Toronto Police Service website, Ramer has been a member since 1980. He has also spent time as Staff Superintendent of detective operations and Unit Commander at 22 Division.

Ramer was awarded the 30-year Police Exemplary Service Medal in 2010, was the recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 and in 2019, he was appointed Member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Ramer will serve as interim chief until a permanent one is appointed.