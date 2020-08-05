Accident-filled holiday weekend in Salmon Arm, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm say it was a busy holiday weekend, with officers responding to more than 100 complaints.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said the 123 complaints included a number of minor assaults and disturbances, 16 traffic complaints, 18 minor collisions and two collisions that involved motorcycles and hospitalization.

The first motorcycle accident occurred Friday at noon, with a Toyota truck turning in front of it along the Trans-Canada Highway near James Road in Tappen.

Police say the motorcycle collided with the truck. The motorcycle’s operator and passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with the two being transported to Kamloops hospital.

They added that the motorcycle operator was transported via air ambulance, and that traffic was tied up because of the incident.

Police also said the truck driver was handed a violation ticket.

The second motorcycle accident happened Sunday, along Skimikin Road. The bike left the road, with the operator suffering fractures. He was transported to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the provincial government, motorcycles are over-represented in road trauma statistics.

The province says motorcycles make up an estimated three per cent of insured vehicles, but are involved about 10 per cent of road fatalities.

