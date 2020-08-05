Habitat for Humanity Peterborough begins construction on affordable housing condo building

Send this page to someone via email

Habitat for Humanity Peterborough has started working on it’s largest build to date — an affordable housing condo building.

Located at 33 Leahy’s Lane in Peterborough, Ont., the three-storey, 41 unit development will have a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom affordable condos.

“At Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region, we are aware that many people in our community are in need of decent, affordable housing, and we are advocates for the solution,” said Sarah Budd, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region. “That’s why, unlike our previous build projects, the Leahy’s Lane development is not just for families but open to singles, couples, seniors and families.”

Each unit will include appliances, in-suite heating and air conditioning control, and will be energy efficient. The building will offer an elevator and a “fully universal design”, which will accommodate accessibility needs.

“Now more than ever, safe and affordable housing is a critical need,” said Budd. “The local individuals and families we partner with, are empowered to overcome the barriers that so often stand between them and better, healthier, more financially stable lives.”

Rebecca Morgan Quin, the City of Peterborough’s manager of Housing, told Global last year that the city was at a “crisis point,” and that there is “not enough housing for the folks who need it the most.”

“I’ve wanted to own my own home for a number of years, but I never had the opportunity,” said Robin Omdahl, a working single mother of a three-year-old and a newborn, who has applied to own a condo. “It’s just been restrictive, being a single-income, and not having the money for a down payment. So i was really anxious to get into home-ownership.”

Habitat Peterborough is still accepting applications for the condos. Anyone who is interested can contact Habitat Peterborough for more information.

