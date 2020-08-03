Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers making goaltender switch for Game 2, going to Mikko Koskinen

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers are turning to a new starting goalie for Game 2 of their qualifying-round series against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

Mikko Koskinen, who came on in relief of starter Mike Smith in a 6-4 loss in Game 1, will start Game 2.

Smith allowed five goals on 23 shots before he was replaced midway through the second period of Game 1.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers hoping to rise up after taking big blow in Game 1 

Koskinen gave up one goal on 19 shots.

The goalies split time during the 2019-20 season, with Koskinen starting 34 games and Smith getting the nod for 37.

It will mark the first career post-season start for the 32-year-old Koskinen.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Mikko Koskinen.

Peter Chiarelli did not make Mikko Koskinen deal on his own, Nicholson says

He hopes to follow in the footsteps of Columbus Blue Jackets netminder Joonas Korpisalo, who became the 14th goalie in league history to record a shutout in his post-season debut on Sunday against Toronto.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueNHL PlayoffsMike SmithMikko KoskinenOilers hockeyNHL Qualifying Round
Flyers
More weekly flyers