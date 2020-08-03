Canadian Museum for Human Rights closing to allow review of racism report

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) will be closing its doors this week following the release of its systemic racism and discrimination review.

The museum will close on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6 so staff can “receive and reflect on the review,” according to its website.

A review was ordered following a social media campaign where Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ2 current and former employees shared stories of racism, discrimination and censorship.

The first stage of the review includes interviews with those employees who came forward as well as employees or managers who were involved in those experiences, reviews of human resources records, and policies or processes relating to the experiences relayed by those employees.

Story continues below advertisement

On its website, the CMHR says “the Museum must be exemplary in its approach to ensuring a workplace culture and environment that is free from racism and oppression in any form.”

The controversy forced the resignation of CEO John Young, who last month announced he wouldn’t seek reappointment following the end of his five-year term on Aug. 14.

Read more: Canadian Museum for Human Rights CEO to leave after employees hid LGBTQ2 content

The second stage of the review — which will include analysis of conduct by management, staff and volunteers — is ongoing and will expand on the preliminary findings reported this week.

The museum will reopen to the public on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

1:06 Justice 4 Black Lives – march to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Justice 4 Black Lives – march to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights