No suspects in altercation that sent Regina man to hospital: police

Regina police are looking for suspects after a man was hospitalized on Saturday following an altercation involving a weapon.
Police responded to Krauss Street at around 4:45 p.m. to find a 30-year-old man with serious injuries. According to police, he was found outside a residence. He was transported to hospital for treatment, officials say.
Police did not disclose what type of weapon was used or the nature of the man’s injuries.
No suspects were at the scene. Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
