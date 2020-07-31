Suspicious fire destroys semi-trailers in Dunnville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Dunnville, Ont., are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed elements of a shoe manufacturing operation on Thursday night.

After putting out a blaze that demolished three semi-trailers used as storage on Ramsey Drive, Haldimand County Fire Services determined the cause of the fire was suspicious.

OPP says the storage units that contained shoe soles for manufacturing, antique sewing equipment and various shop equipment/tools were generally lost in the fire which is believed to have started sometime before 6 p.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $30,000.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

