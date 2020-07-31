Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Suspicious fire destroys semi-trailers in Dunnville: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 12:13 pm
OPP say they're investigating a 'suspicious' fire on Ramsey Drive in Dunnville.
OPP say they're investigating a 'suspicious' fire on Ramsey Drive in Dunnville. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Dunnville, Ont., are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed elements of a shoe manufacturing operation on Thursday night.

After putting out a blaze that demolished three semi-trailers used as storage on Ramsey Drive, Haldimand County Fire Services determined the cause of the fire was suspicious.

Read more: 1 dead after apartment fire in Hagersville, Ont.

OPP says the storage units that contained shoe soles for manufacturing, antique sewing equipment and various shop equipment/tools were generally lost in the fire which is believed to have started sometime before 6 p.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $30,000.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

