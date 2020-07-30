Missing Winnipeg woman last seen near the University of Manitoba: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Cassidy Sylvester, 35, was last seen Tuesday near the University of Manitoba, police said Thursday.

Sylvester is 5’4″ with a thin build, dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Missing: Cassidy Sylvester, 35. Last seen around the U of M on July 28. Anyone with information is asked to call Missing Persons at 204-986-6250. pic.twitter.com/ijPXql3Pzr — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 30, 2020

Police say they’re concerned for Sylvester’s well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

