Missing Winnipeg woman last seen near the University of Manitoba: police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Cassidy Sylvester, 35, was last seen Tuesday near the University of Manitoba, police said Thursday.
Sylvester is 5’4″ with a thin build, dark brown hair, and brown eyes.
Police say they’re concerned for Sylvester’s well-being.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments