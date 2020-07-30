Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Missing Winnipeg woman last seen near the University of Manitoba: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Cassidy Sylvester, 35.
Cassidy Sylvester, 35. WPS/Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Cassidy Sylvester, 35, was last seen Tuesday near the University of Manitoba, police said Thursday.

Sylvester is 5’4″ with a thin build, dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they’re concerned for Sylvester’s well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Winnipeg policeMissing WomanWinnipeg missing personMissing Winnipeg womanUniversity Of Mantioba
