Dog owner fined for leaving Corgi inside car on a hot day: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to the scene of a corgi who was left inside a car on a hit day on July 27.

Police said the dog was showing signs of distress.

“The responding police officers were able to get the dog out of the car via the windows that were left open a few inches,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Police said they left a note on the owner’s car, saying they could come pick the dog up at the detachment.

When the dog’s owner arrived to pick the dog up, they were served a $410 ticket under the Animal Protection Act.

RCMP is advising pet owners to never leave their pets unattended in a vehicle on a hot day.

“Even though it may not seem too hot outside, the inside of a vehicle can become dangerously hot in a very short time.”