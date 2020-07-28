Menu

Sports

Guelph Nighthawks hope to rebound in Game 3 of CEBL Summer Series

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 2:04 pm
CEBL Summer Series set for St. Catharines
Year two of the Canadian Elite Basketball League was supposed to begin in May, but just like what happened to other sports leagues around the world, the global pandemic completely shut things down.

The Guelph Nighthawks will try and get back in the win column on Tuesday evening when they meet the Niagara River Lions in the CEBL Summer Series.

The Nighthawks started the round-robin with an 89-71 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday but fell to the Hamilton Honey Badgers 97-71 on Monday.

Read more: 1460 CJOY to broadcast Guelph Nighthawks’ Summer Series games

“We didn’t play with a lot of great energy,” said Nighthawks head coach Charles Kissi following the loss.

Guelph shot .290 from the field and started slow for the second game in a row, falling behind 10-0 within three minutes of the first quarter.

Given the quick turnaround between their second and third game, Kissi said the team has to move on.

“It’s one loss, we’ll figure it out and be ready to play,” he said.

Trending Stories

The River Lions, who are also 1-1 during the round-robin, had a day off on Monday following a 96-79 loss on Sunday at the hands of the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Guelph will have to figure out a way to control Daniel Mullings, who has averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists in the Summer Series while shooting .605 from the field.

Read more: Rattlers dump River Lions 96-79 for their first win of CEBL Summer Series

Tip-off on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. in a game that can be heard live on 1460 CJOY.

Nighthawks fans can listen to the broadcast by tuning the AM dial to 1460, using CJOY’s online live player or by downloading the Radioplayer Canada app.

