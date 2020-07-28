Guelph Nighthawks hope to rebound in Game 3 of CEBL Summer Series

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks will try and get back in the win column on Tuesday evening when they meet the Niagara River Lions in the CEBL Summer Series.

The Nighthawks started the round-robin with an 89-71 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday but fell to the Hamilton Honey Badgers 97-71 on Monday.

“We didn’t play with a lot of great energy,” said Nighthawks head coach Charles Kissi following the loss.

Guelph shot .290 from the field and started slow for the second game in a row, falling behind 10-0 within three minutes of the first quarter.

Given the quick turnaround between their second and third game, Kissi said the team has to move on.

“It’s one loss, we’ll figure it out and be ready to play,” he said.

The River Lions, who are also 1-1 during the round-robin, had a day off on Monday following a 96-79 loss on Sunday at the hands of the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Guelph will have to figure out a way to control Daniel Mullings, who has averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists in the Summer Series while shooting .605 from the field.

Tip-off on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. in a game that can be heard live on 1460 CJOY.

Nighthawks fans can listen to the broadcast by tuning the AM dial to 1460, using CJOY’s online live player or by downloading the Radioplayer Canada app.