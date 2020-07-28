Menu

Crime

2 arrested after E-bike rider allegedly attempts to fight Peterborough police officers

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 11:47 am
Two Peterborough man face charges following an altercation with police on Monday.
Two Peterborough man face charges following an altercation with police on Monday. Getty Images

Two Peterborough men face charges including causing a disturbance following an altercation with police officers in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after 12:30 p.m., an officer noticed a man and woman riding an e-bike without wearing helmets. The bike came to a stop at a Bethune Street residence.

The officer spoke to the driver who allegedly became irate. Police say he was cautioned for allegedly threatening and attempting to engage officers in a physical fight.

Police say he was arrested to prevent a breach of peace, during which he allegedly resisted arrest.

Duncan James Corbiere, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

During the incident, police allege another man began yelling at officers and was causing a disturbance by attracting the attention of pedestrians and passersby.

It’s alleged he refused to leave the scene when asked by officers. As a result, he was arrested for obstructing the investigation.

Nick Joseph Dew, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with obstructing police, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 29.

