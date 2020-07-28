2 arrested after E-bike rider allegedly attempts to fight Peterborough police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough men face charges including causing a disturbance following an altercation with police officers in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after 12:30 p.m., an officer noticed a man and woman riding an e-bike without wearing helmets. The bike came to a stop at a Bethune Street residence.

The officer spoke to the driver who allegedly became irate. Police say he was cautioned for allegedly threatening and attempting to engage officers in a physical fight.

Police say he was arrested to prevent a breach of peace, during which he allegedly resisted arrest.

Duncan James Corbiere, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

During the incident, police allege another man began yelling at officers and was causing a disturbance by attracting the attention of pedestrians and passersby.

It’s alleged he refused to leave the scene when asked by officers. As a result, he was arrested for obstructing the investigation.

Nick Joseph Dew, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with obstructing police, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 29.

