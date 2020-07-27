Menu

Health

Boil water order in place for parts of Dieppe, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 1:40 pm
A boil water advisory was issued for Dieppe, New Brunswick, after a water main break on Centrale Street, July 26.
A boil water advisory was issued for Dieppe, New Brunswick, after a water main break on Centrale Street, July 26. Global News files

Officials in Dieppe, N.B., are advising residents of a boil water order after a water main break on Centrale Street Monday.

Crews are still on-site repairing the water main.

The boil water order has been issued for properties between 581 and 628 Centrale Street, and all properties on Aimé and Damien streets and Firmin and Dométhilde crescents.

Read more: Quispamsis, N.B., car wash owner seeking review of rejected well-water plan

The advisory states “all water destined for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, brushing teeth and dental hygiene is held at a rolling boil for at least one minute.”

It says this also includes water used for making ice, making coffee, tea or juice.

Story continues below advertisement

This warning is important for those who are immunocompromised, says the release.

Officials warn home water filtration devices, including water softener and pitcher filters, will not eliminate harmful microorganisms.

Residents are asked to contact Dieppe’s water and sewer department at (506) 877-7990 for any further questions.

