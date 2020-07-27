Menu

Crime

Boat operator charged with impaired driving after collision on Belmont Lake north of Havelock: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 10:24 am
Peterborough County OPP say one boat operator was charged with impaired driving following a collision between two boats on Belmont Lake on Saturday night.
An Oshawa resident faces an impaired driving charge following a boating collision on Belmont Lake, northeast of Peterborough, on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10 p.m. officers responded to a reported collision between two boats on Belmont Lake, located about 10 kilometres north of Havelock or 55 kilometres northeast of Peterborough in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Read more: Man charged with drug-trafficking, impaired boating offences in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

One passenger on one of the boats was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

OPP say one of the boat operators was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Llewellyn Sheppard, 35, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

