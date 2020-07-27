Boat operator charged with impaired driving after collision on Belmont Lake north of Havelock: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa resident faces an impaired driving charge following a boating collision on Belmont Lake, northeast of Peterborough, on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10 p.m. officers responded to a reported collision between two boats on Belmont Lake, located about 10 kilometres north of Havelock or 55 kilometres northeast of Peterborough in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

One passenger on one of the boats was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

OPP say one of the boat operators was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Llewellyn Sheppard, 35, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

