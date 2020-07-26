Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate derogatory messages left around subway station

By Jessica Patton Global News
Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated investigation.
Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated investigation. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a hate-motivated mischief investigation that took place in mid-June at a subway station.

Police said on June 11, officers responded to a call to Finch West Subway Station just before 2:45 a.m.

Investigators allege a man was seen leaving cardboard pieces around the station, which contained “derogatory messages aimed at the Black community.”

The investigation is being looked at as a hate-motivated criminal offence.

Police describe the suspect as being between the ages of 28 to 35 years old, with a full beard and long hair.

At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a black hoodie with writing on the right sleeve, a black and red ‘Deadpool’ baseball hat, with long dark shorts, black boots and black socks. He was also carrying an ‘Avengers’ backpack and plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

