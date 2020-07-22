Heather Morris of ‘Glee’ dances to Naya Rivera song in video tribute

Send this page to someone via email

Heather Morris paid tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera whose “music and voice will forever be my favourite.”

On Monday, Morris, who played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce, the love interest of Rivera’s Santana Lopez on Glee, posted a video of herself dancing to Rivera’s song Radio Silence, and opened up about her grieving process.

Rivera’s body was discovered on July 13, five days after she disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son, Josey, was found alone on a boat the two had rented July 8. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

“I want to share something very personal with you all…,” her post began. “Grieving looks very differently on everyone… but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honouring that person or you’re forgetting about them.”

Morris continued: “But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honouring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them… I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath… I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me.”

“So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favourite.”

Morris also posted a photo of herself and Rivera on July 17 and wrote, “The messages are going to trickle out. But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy.”

“You would tell me ‘you look so skinny’ EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel… you said ‘well I’d always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that,'” she wrote.

Morris revealed that she and Rivera had “a play date in the works for this week” and she “can’t wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together.”

“I f—ing loved how you drank martinis and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it,” Morris added. “I’m doing something every day to honour your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay.”

Morris also posted another lengthy tribute to Rivera on Instagram that featured photos of their children playing together.

She said that the “utmost important lesson” she learned from Rivera was “being a consistent and loving friend.”

“You were the first to check-in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen… you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted,” Morris wrote.

“We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures… our relationship meant more than proof,” her post read. “I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy.”

“So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I.”

“I speak to you every day because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart,” she wrote.

Before Rivera’s death was confirmed, Morris said that she had “spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and rest assured they are using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya. I have full confidence that they’re doing everything they can, and probably more. We will hold off on the citizen search and rescue until we get the go-ahead that they’ll allow volunteers.”

“Understand it’s 110 degrees here and if you’re not highly trained in search and rescue, this could end up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved. Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya,” Morris added.

I have spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and rest assured they are using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya. I have full confidence that they’re doing everything they can, and probably more. We will hold off on the citizen search and rescue until we get the go — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Ahead that they’ll allow volunteers. Understand it’s 110 degrees here and if you’re not highly trained in search and rescue, this could end up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved. Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

After Rivera’s body was found Morris took to Instagram to say that she was “taking a moment to honour my grief.”

“Thank you for all of your messages and prayers. Taking care of myself and my family comes first. xo Heather.”

She also posted the photo of the Glee cast holding hands on the shore of Lake Piru in California, the same day that the Ventura County Sheriffs confirmed Rivera’s death.

Rivera’s cast members were shouting “Say her name – Naya” as they stood on the boat launch on July 14.

“We called her out of the water and she came. If you’re not a believer, I don’t know what more proof you’d need,” Morris tweeted.

We called her out of the water and she came. If you're not a believer, I don't know what more proof you'd need. pic.twitter.com/HSEWRwRJVF — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 17, 2020