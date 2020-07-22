Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged with impaired driving, mischief after golf cart collision at Port Hope club

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 10:23 am
A man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a golf cart at a club in Port Hope, Ont.
A man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a golf cart at a club in Port Hope, Ont. AP file

A Toronto man is facing impaired driving and mischief charges following an incident at a golf course in the Port Hope, Ont., area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 12:25 p.m., officers were called to the Ash Brook Golf Club on Dale Road in Hamilton Township, just two kilometres northeast of Port Hope, for reports of a collision involving a golf cart as well as two people allegedly refusing to leave the property.

Read more: Restoring vintage golf cars a passion project for Alberta man — ‘The grand total now is around 84’

An officer responded and located the suspect golf cart, police say. According to officers, an investigation determined the driver of the cart was impaired by alcohol.

Trending Stories

Darryn Fronte, 33, of Toronto was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 30, OPP said Wednesday.

Golf courses in full swing and making adjustments during COVID-19
Golf courses in full swing and making adjustments during COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPImpaired DrivingOntario Provincial PoliceDrunk DrivingPort HopeNorthumberland CountyImpairedNorthumberlandNorthumberland County OPPGolf CartAshbrook Golf Clubimpaired on golf cart
Flyers
More weekly flyers