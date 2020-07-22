Toronto man charged with impaired driving, mischief after golf cart collision at Port Hope club

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man is facing impaired driving and mischief charges following an incident at a golf course in the Port Hope, Ont., area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 12:25 p.m., officers were called to the Ash Brook Golf Club on Dale Road in Hamilton Township, just two kilometres northeast of Port Hope, for reports of a collision involving a golf cart as well as two people allegedly refusing to leave the property.

An officer responded and located the suspect golf cart, police say. According to officers, an investigation determined the driver of the cart was impaired by alcohol.

Darryn Fronte, 33, of Toronto was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 30, OPP said Wednesday.

2:10 Golf courses in full swing and making adjustments during COVID-19 Golf courses in full swing and making adjustments during COVID-19