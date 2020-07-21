Cancer survivor from Bewdley, Ont., wins $1 million on scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Bewdley, Ont., man battling cancer for a decade says his $1-million win on a lottery ticket will help him recover from the financial impact of the disease.

According to the OLG, Deny Haynes, a 61-year-old welder, won the top prize of $1 million in the Instant $1 Million Royale lottery ticket game — a $10 ticket with the odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.41.

Haynes said he learned of the win while checking his ticket at home.

“My wife was surprised that I had purchased an Instant ticket — they’re more her thing,” he stated. “I revealed the number 41, and the prize amount was $1 million. I was shocked.

“When I showed my wife, we laughed and said it should have been her.”

At the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Haynes said that he has been battling cancer for 10 years and said the win is “surreal.”

“This more than helps me to recover from the financial impact that cancer had on my life,” he said. “Before this, the most I ever won on an Instant ticket was $100. I never thought it would happen to me.”

Haynes plans to use his winnings to purchase a new house and a new vehicle, and also share with family.

“I’m happy to say I’ll use the rest to retire next year,” he said

“I’m also going to treat myself to a Harley Davidson.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Lakeside Supermarket on Rice Lake Drive in Bewdley, about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

