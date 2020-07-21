Montreal police called to Jewish General Hospital for patient in distress

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police’s (SPVM) special intervention group was called to the Jewish General Hospital Monday afternoon after a patient in distress triggered a Code White.

According to the hospital, the patient tried to leave before his treatment was completed.

A Code White is triggered when there is a behavioural emergency, because the individual poses a threat to the public.

According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils, the patient had locked himself in his bathroom with syringes. He was located in the 10th floor’s K Pavillion.

The special intervention group was called to assist given that they have protective shields. This special police unit is the same one that is deployed during protests.

“Eight officers secured the area on that floor and intervened. The situation was defused and the patient was returned to the care of our medical staff,” said Jewish General Hospital spokesperson Carl Thériault in a statement to Global News.