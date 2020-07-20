Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge 5 members of same family after drug investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2020 11:38 am
Alleged seizure of firearms and ammunition in drug investigation by Toronto police.
Alleged seizure of firearms and ammunition in drug investigation by Toronto police. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police say they’ve charged five people from the same family after a gun and drugs investigation in the city.

Police offered few details as to what led to the probe, but say they searched two locations last week.

During those searches, they say they recovered 11 firearms, 1,100 rounds of ammunition, as well as large quantities of cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.

Police say they arrested five people ranging in age from 48 to 19, all of whom are from the same household.

They declined to comment on the exact family relationships among the accused.

They face 53 charges between them, including multiple weapons-related offences and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto gunsToronto family ChargedToronto Family Charged GunsToronto firearms
