Montreal police say a dozen of their cars were torched

A dozen Montreal police cars were the target of an arsonist overnight Saturday in the Plateau–Mont-Royal area.

No one was injured, but the damage was considerable.

A call was made to 911 shortly after midnight to alert firefighters of the situation in a Montreal police station parking lot located on rue d’Iberville, near boulevard Saint-Joseph.

“Seven vehicles are a total loss and three vehicles have minor damage,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

“There is no damage to the property. No criminal elements were found at the scene and there are no suspects,” she said.

The cause of the fire could not be determined by the firefighters.

The investigation was handed over to the arson section of the police force. The scene was protected in order to facilitate the work of the investigators on Sunday morning.