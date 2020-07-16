Former Peel officer charged by Ontario’s police watchdog after 34-year-old woman shot

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has charged a former Peel officer after a 34-year-old woman was shot on Mother’s Day in Mississauga.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers were called to a home on Ledbury Crescent, near Mavis Road and Matheson Boulevard West, for a domestic call on May 10.

The SIU said the officers encountered a man and woman on the front porch of the home, there was an “interaction” and two officers used Tasers before one of the officers discharged her firearm.

The victim, Chantelle Krupka, was transported to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Former Peel Regional Police officer Valerie Briffa was charged on Thursday with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and careless use of a firearm.

The agency said Briffa recently resigned from the service. She was arrested at the SIU’s office and released on a promise to appear in a Brampton court on Aug. 4. She was also told not to speak with, or being in proximity to, witnesses as well as not to possess firearms or other weapons.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

