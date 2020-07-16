Mask use expanding for Stage 3 businesses in Kawarthas, Northumberland and Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

More services and businesses will be added Friday to the mask-wearing order issued by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect on Monday.

The health unit says revised instructions from the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protect Act will mean more businesses and services opening in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County on Friday will require non-medical masks for indoor public places.

The businesses and services include those affected by the province’s Stage 3 opening on Friday.

Public settings include retail stores, churches/places of worship, public libraries, real estate open houses, personal care services (relating to the hair or body), restaurants/food courts, fitting rooms, driving instruction services, sports and recreation facilities, movie theatres, performing arts centres, casinos/bingo halls and museums/cultural centres.

Exceptions to the revised instructions include:

When a patron is “in place” or no longer “roaming” inside a premise (such as seated)

In the case of eating inside a restaurant, patrons will not have to wear masks if sitting at their table (entering, exiting and walking around the food premise will require masks).

In gyms and fitness clubs, masks will be worn in change rooms, washroom and waiting areas, but not when people take part in an activity or sport.

At indoor weddings, funeral services or religious services/rites/ceremonies, attendees will have to wear masks until seated with a secured distance of two metres (six feet) from others.

Movie patrons and theatregoers will also have to remain masked until they are seated with a secured distance of two metres (six feet) from others.

“As more indoor public spaces open under Stage 3, it’s important we provide clarity and clear direction on the use of non-medical masks and face coverings for everyone in our community,” stated Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

“We want to continue to work with businesses and facilities to ensure compliance with mask use, while also helping them understand why some people may not be able to wear masks due to age or medical reasons.” Tweet This

Existing exceptions continue, which include:

children under age two

children under age five (developmentally or in actual years) who refuse to wear masks

individuals who cannot remove a mask without help

people with medical conditions like respiratory disease or cognitive difficulties.

Noseworthy asks businesses/facilities to use their “best effort” to ensure patrons and members of the public wear a mask by pointing out the health unit instructions.

She said no one should be denied service if they cannot wear a mask. She encourages everyone to be understanding of those individuals who have a legitimate reason not to wear a mask.

“Let’s continue to be kind to each other and support everyone in the community as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Noseworthy.

The revised instructions take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday (July 17).

Noseworthy says increasing scientific evidence supports wearing a mask when in enclosed public spaces as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Together with physical distancing, hand and cough hygiene, and staying home if sick, the use of a non-medical mask or face covering in indoor public places are all important measures to protect everyone from COVID-19,” she said.

For more information about the mask directive, call the health unit at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 5020 or visit online.

